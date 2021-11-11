A team of villagers has rescued about 700 fish from a pond that had almost entirely dried up.

The volunteers decided to act after seeking advice when they were seen struggling in very low water in Barton, Cambridgeshire.

They were caught and moved to a temporary tank in a back garden, where they will remain until rain has refilled the pond.

The Environment Agency urged anyone who sees fish in distress to report it. A spokesperson said: "Moving fish without appropriate guidance could risk spreading diseases between waters."