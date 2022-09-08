A team of chemists at Cambridge University have designed what is being described as an artificial leaf - a panel that can float on water and creates fuel using sunlight.

The developers hope that, one day, they could produce them on a larger scale to create floating solar farms at sea and use them to make clean fuel to power ships.

In August researchers said it was the first time clean fuel had been generated on water.

BBC Look East's Richard Westcott took a closer look.

Video by Miriam Earp.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

