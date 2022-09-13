A former homeless woman said she was "petrified" at the thought of having to live in a tent again, as energy bills climb higher and the cost of living increases.

Lorraine McCracken spoke to the BBC at a community lunch club in Peterborough, where the number of people having free meals has quadrupled in the past year.

The 49-year-old said she might be forced to go back to living rough and with her health conditions feared "it would literally kill me".

"I'm petrified that that's how my life's going to become again," she said.

Last week the government announced a plan to help households with energy bills for two years, but millions will still need extra help said campaigners.

