A family has been recalling the day they met the Queen in a maternity ward nine years ago.

Clare Morris had given birth to her daughter Charlotte just hours before the monarch opened and toured the new Rosie Hospital in Cambridge on 23 May 2013.

She said: "She was just absolutely graceful and beautiful. She's just been amazingly grounding for the country and it feels very odd that that's suddenly not there."

Charlotte said: "Not many people got to meet her so I think that was a really special moment."