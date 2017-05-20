A new secondary school has opened that aims to help pupils who have struggled in mainstream education.

The Aurora Fairway in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, supports children with complex learning needs, including autism and difficulties with communication.

Lead therapist Beau Roberts said: "Their school experience has been quite negative, that's often why they're here. Often they get stuck thinking school is always going to be like that, but it doesn't have to be."

The school offers a mixture of traditional subjects and specialist lessons such as drama therapy and bushcraft.