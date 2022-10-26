A mother-of-five has spoken of the difficulties her children face because of having to regularly move home.

Nadine, who lives in Peterborough, and her family have moved between three homes in the past three years.

She said: "They've had to move so much. They've not had a home. They've just had four walls."

Nadine's children are amongst more than 5,000 in the East of England living in what is termed temporary accommodation, which can range from a private house, bed and breakfast or a hotel.