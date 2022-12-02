The mother of a 17-year-old who died from a single stab wound to the chest has spoken of her devastation.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died in Cambridge on 19 November. Two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder.

His mother, Rita Ofor, and father, Henry Nwokejiobi, spoke to BBC Look East about their grief.

"I put on his clothes every day, calling him to come back home," said Ms Ofor. "It tears me apart."

She added: "I don't want any mother to go through what I am going through."