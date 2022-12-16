A 24-year-old woman who battled back from a life-threatening sepsis infection has spoken of the warning signs people should be aware of.

Harriet Little, from Peterborough, said she was asked if she wanted a "Do Not Resuscitate Order" to be placed on her records while being treated in April.

She was paralysed aged nine and won a gold medal in archery while competing for Great Britain in 2014.

"If you spot any of the early signs of sepsis, please, please, please go and check them out," she said.