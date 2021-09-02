'Walking football is a physical and mental boost'

Players of walking football have said it has improved their lives in many different ways.

It is a slower-paced version of the game, which has been around since about 2012, and is perfect for older people and those with mobility problems.

Teams have sprung up across the country, including in Cambourne in Cambridgeshire, where players meet several times a week.

They include Nick Boyes, who said: "I'm not a lonely person but sometimes you think you're battling against the world if you live by yourself. Walking football is a boost for your physical being and I'm sure it's a boost for your mental feelings as well."