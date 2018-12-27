Designer Tom Karen, closely associated with the creation of the iconic Raleigh Chopper bike, has died aged 96.

Mr Karen, who was born in Austria in 1926, spent much of his life in Cambridge and is also credited with designing the plastic Marble Run toy and the Bond Bug car.

Speaking to BBC Look East in 2014 he said: "Whatever we did [the Chopper] would have a big wheel and a small wheel because the big wheel shows where the power comes from."