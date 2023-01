A seal has been spotted swimming in a city river about 40 miles (64km) from the sea.

Video captured by walker Jen Cowley shows the animal bobbing about in the River Nene at Orton Mere Lock, Peterborough, on Sunday.

The RSPCA has advised people to not feed them and keep dogs on leads when walking in the area.

