'I had a catastrophic stroke at 27'

A stroke survivor has called for the life-saving operation that saved his life to be made available at all hospitals.

James Mattless described how he was taken to A&E after being found on his bedroom floor by his father, who recognised what was happening.

He underwent a thrombectomy to remove a brain clot at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2019.

He said: "I'd say I'm 85% fit. I still struggle with weakness, I have major fatigue issues, my speech isn't the best, but I'm definitely getting there now."