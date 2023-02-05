The introduction of a sustainable travel zone to a city, which includes as a congestion charge, has divided opinion.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership - a body that includes three local councils, businesses and the University of Cambridge - has proposed the zone, covering the city.

The plans would would see a £5 charge for cars, £10 for vans and £50 for HGVs, to pay for world-class public transport in the area.

Many think the problem needs addressing now as the city grows but others think the cost could put people off applying for jobs in the city.