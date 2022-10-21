A woman who lost both her legs to meningitis at the age of 16 says playing walking tennis has changed her life.

Nicola Wilson, from Ely in Cambridgeshire, has had numerous operations, and said her mental health suffered during the pandemic.

Things got better when a friend introduced her to walking tennis, an indoor version of the game played on smaller courts at a gentler pace.

She said: "Tennis has changed my life, it's not even about being good at tennis, it's just being about getting out, being around people and just socialising."

