Bodycam pictures captured a drug dealer attacking a policeman who had chased him on foot.

The footage shows a man holding down an officer, who was punched and had an incapacitant sprayed in his face after a pursuit in Peterborough in September 2021.

Shaxawan Beker, 26, of Essendyke, Bretton, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

Det Con Gordon Logan said: "Thankfully, the officer did not sustain any serious injuries. However, this was an incredibly frightening incident."