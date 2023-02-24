The moment a 17-year-old boy vandalised a football stadium toilet block was captured on video.

The footage showed the teenager ripping a sink from a wall and stamping on it at Peterborough United's ground, at half-time during their game against Cambridge United on 29 October.

Police said a water leak caused thousands of pounds of damage to electrical equipment on the floor below.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, admitted causing criminal damage, was told to pay £1,500 in compensation and given a three-year football banning order.