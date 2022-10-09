Archive film captured the moment a humorous greeting from the Duke of Edinburgh was read, on his behalf, at the start of a celebrity tiddlywinks contest.

The BBC pictures from March 1958 covered a match between the Goons, which included Spike Milligan, and the University of Cambridge.

A message from Prince Philip, the late Queen's consort, expressed his preference for Cambridge to lose and his "incomparable champions, the Goons, to win a resounding and stereophonic victory".

The Goon Show was a popular radio comedy programme, originally broadcast on the BBC Home Service from 1951 to 1960. Cambridge University won the match by 70 points.

