A pedestrian whose actions killed a 77-year-old woman cycling on the pavement told police she did not know why she shouted and swore at her.

Auriol Grey, 49, was jailed for three years after being convicted of the manslaughter of Celia Ward, who fell into the path of a car in Huntingdon in 2020.

The Crown Prosecution Service has released video of a police interview with Grey, during which she was played CCTV of the moment she screamed "get off the [expletive] pavement".

She initially told police she had only asked the cyclist to slow down but, having watched the video and asked why she had shouted, she answered "I don't know".