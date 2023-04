The scene of a fatal collision between a double-decker bus and a lorry was captured in aerial pictures.

It happened on the A47 at Guyhirn, near Wisbech, in Cambridgeshire on 26 June 2018.

The driver of a First Eastern Counties bus, in his 50s, died, along with a passenger in his 70s.

An inquest at Peterborough Town Hall heard the bus driver was inattentive due to drowsiness.