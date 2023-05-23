Dame Judi Dench has praised a charity that encourages people to re-wild gardens, saying it "inspires people".

The Oscar-winning actress was visiting a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show created by Cambridge-based charity Fauna and Flora International.

It was designed to replicated the landscape of Central Africa and was built to celebrate the success of the charity's gorilla conservation work which started in 1978.

"There are lots of people who I think wouldn't care to garden in the gardening way that we understand it in this country and would like a completely wild garden... and of course it attracts insects and we need that," said Dame Judi.