The moment a teenage transplant patient was clapped by hospital staff after 15 months of treatment has been captured on video.

Freya, 17, who is from Wiltshire, was admitted to Cambridge's Royal Papworth Hospital in March 2022 for a heart-lung transplant.

She remained in critical care while suitable organ donors were found, missing her GCSE exams and prom night.

Freya, who received the organs in December, said it was "emotional" to leave.