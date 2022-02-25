Bodycam footage shows a police officer pursuing a suspect who had dumped his bike and run away.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers spotted a suspected drug deal while on patrol in Jesus Green, Cambridge, on Sunday night.

A post on a force Facebook account said: "Upon seeing us, a teenage boy attempted to run away. So, using his bike, we chased after him."

It added the boy was arrested and charged with multiple drugs offences, which would be dealt with in court.