After being grounded in May, the last B-17 aircraft in Europe will fly again.

The plane most famously used in World War Two was prevented from flying after a safety issue was discovered with its wing.

The plane, now known as the Sally B, is based at Imperial War Museum Duxford in Cambridgeshire.

"I was absolutely delighted, I could have cried," said the aircraft's operator Elly Sallingboe after the plane was given approval to fly by the Civil Aviation Authority, and it is due to wow the crowds at Duxford's Summer Air Show this weekend.

Footage shows the Sally B flying in 2022.