A student who holds a joint record for the most objects juggled while riding a unicycle explained why he took it up.

James Cozens, 23, from Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, juggled seven balls for 16.77 seconds at Selwyn College in Cambridge.

He said: "I first got into juggling during my first few exams as a great stress-reliever."

The pandemic meant he had lots of extra time at home to practise and even developed software to monitor and improve his juggling efficiency.