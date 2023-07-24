A burglar was filmed by CCTV inside a house before leaving stolen items in the victim's car outside.

Andrew Jenkins stared directly at a security camera then hastily looked away after breaking into the house in Vere Road, Peterborough on 1 May.

He grabbed a PlayStation 5, two Apple iPads and two handbags and the car’s keys and placed the items in the vehicle outside but when the victim came downstairs, he found his car unlocked and Jenkins gone.

Jenkins, 43, of St Paul’s Road, Peterborough, admitted two counts of burglary at Cambridge Crown Court and was jailed for two years and five months.