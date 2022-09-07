A councillor became emotional as she urged people to show more respect to those with different opinions.

Heather Williams, Conservative member of South Cambridgeshire District Council, was addressing a Greater Cambridge Partnership meeting about now-shelved plans for a congestion charge in Cambridge.

She told an audience: "The hostility against those who support it, those who are against it, has been immense and has been awful."

Proposals were in place to charge drivers at least £5 a day to drive into or around the city in peak times, but political support for the plans was withdrawn.

