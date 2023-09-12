Incompatible charger 'turned scooter into a bomb'

Aerial pictures showed the aftermath of a fire caused by a charging e-scooter that devastated a family home.

The blaze in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, on 3 September destroyed almost everything inside the house and was so intense it left a hole in the roof.

Eddie MacGregor was on a day out with his family when it happened and he has now warned about the dangers of charging electric bikes and scooters.

He said: "A lot of chargers out there can be bought with one click and you assume they're compatible but in fact they have the capacity to turn your scooter into a bomb."