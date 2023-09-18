Firefighters came to the rescue of delivery robots that found their path blocked by crews tackling a building blaze.

The robots, now common in parts of Cambridge, are used by the Co-op in the city for customers to order home or workplace deliveries.

But they found their path blocked by a fire engine and hoses in the city on Saturday night.

Posting on X, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "Sorry @coopuk our hoses and fire engines confused your delivery robots in Cambridge this evening as we tackled a building fire, but firefighters helped them on their way - hopefully not too many delays!"

The supermarket thanked the crew for its assistance and posted it was " glad to hear they were able to help".