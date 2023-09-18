Cambridgeshire firefighters help Co-op grocery delivery robots
Firefighters came to the rescue of delivery robots that found their path blocked by crews tackling a building blaze.
The robots, now common in parts of Cambridge, are used by the Co-op in the city for customers to order home or workplace deliveries.
But they found their path blocked by a fire engine and hoses in the city on Saturday night.
Posting on X, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "Sorry @coopuk our hoses and fire engines confused your delivery robots in Cambridge this evening as we tackled a building fire, but firefighters helped them on their way - hopefully not too many delays!"
The supermarket thanked the crew for its assistance and posted it was " glad to hear they were able to help".