A motorcyclist has been fined £120 and had nine points added to his licence after a crash with a car that saw his bike explode into a fireball.

Dashcam footage showed Stavius Gordon being thrown from his bike after colliding with a car travelling in the opposite direction in Ditton Lane, Cambridge, just before 18:00 BST on 9 September 2022.

The 31-year-old, of HMP Peterborough, who lost a toe in the collision, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.