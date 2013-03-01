Video

A video featuring Devon and Cornwall police 'Gangnam Style' has raised thousands of pounds for a 12-year-old boy with disabilities.

Joshua Wilson, 12, from Lancashire was left disabled after a brain tumour.

His family have had to raise £25,000 to pay for specialist equipment. The police video has so far raised £6,000.

Joshua was flown down to Falmouth to meet his fundraisers.

Sgt Gary Watts from Devon and Cornwall police said: "All we've done is draw attention to him and what goes through in life.

"We did a silly thing for a couple of hours to make people aware."

Geoffrey Evans, the mayor of Falmouth, presented Joshua with a special key to Falmouth and a certificate.

The youngster also visited the town's maritime museum and local RNLI station