Video
Falmouth's Gangnam police raise thousands for Joshua Wilson
A video featuring Devon and Cornwall police 'Gangnam Style' has raised thousands of pounds for a 12-year-old boy with disabilities.
Joshua Wilson, 12, from Lancashire was left disabled after a brain tumour.
His family have had to raise £25,000 to pay for specialist equipment. The police video has so far raised £6,000.
Joshua was flown down to Falmouth to meet his fundraisers.
Sgt Gary Watts from Devon and Cornwall police said: "All we've done is draw attention to him and what goes through in life.
"We did a silly thing for a couple of hours to make people aware."
Geoffrey Evans, the mayor of Falmouth, presented Joshua with a special key to Falmouth and a certificate.
The youngster also visited the town's maritime museum and local RNLI station
-
01 Mar 2013