A pod of about 100 dolphins has been filmed off the coast of Cornwall.

The sighting was made by Daniel Murphy off Hella Point, near Porthgwarra on Sunday.

Mr Murphy, who was taking part in a Seaquest survey for Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said while it was not unusual to see that number off common dolphins off the South West, each sighting "was a thrill".

"They're obviously hard to count, but for each one you see out the water, chances are there will a couple more beneath it," he said.