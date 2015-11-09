Harry Farrar while serving in World War One.
Video

Soldier's hymn written in trenches played at remembrance service

A hymn composed by a soldier in the trenches during World War One has been played at a remembrance service in Hayle, Cornwall.

Harry Farrar's music was found by his family in his 1918 diary, documenting his time serving his country in France.

It was first played last year by a local organist.

De Wolfe Music, who published much of Mr Farrar's work, recorded it this year.

