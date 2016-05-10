Video

A football-loving boy with prosthetic legs achieved his dream when he ran out to kick a ball around with Premier League players.

Marshall Janson from Cornwall was invited to Tottenham Hotspur after the club saw pictures of him online playing football.

Marshall, from Perranporth, was diagnosed with meningitis when he was one year old and had both his arms and legs amputated.

The young Spurs fan, now eight-years-old, was given a rapturous reception by the crowd at White Hart Lane on Sunday.