Is Cornwall 'blacking up' tradition acceptable?
People from Padstow in Cornwall have been blacking their faces for an annual parade for 100 years.
Locals claims the tradition started when their ancestors helped some slaves escape and deny it is racist.
But is "blacking up" acceptable for traditional events?
You can see more on this debate on BBC Inside Out in the South West at 19:30 GMT on Monday.
22 Jan 2017
