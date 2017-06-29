Animals rescued from ghost fishing gear
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Animals rescued from ghost fishing gear in Cornwall

Dozens of crabs and lobsters have been rescued from more than 100m of fishing gear left abandoned on the sea bed.

The so-called ghost gear, which refers to lost, abandoned or discarded fishing equipment, was found in Falmouth Bay, Cornwall.

The huge plastic mono filament net was hauled up by volunteer divers near Rosemullion Head.

  • 29 Jun 2017