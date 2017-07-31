Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cornwall girl bullied for being a dwarf
A teenager who turned to sport after being badly bullied and physically attacked is heading to Canada in August to compete in a World Championship event.
Abigail Birch, 14, from Madron, near Penzance in Cornwall, suffers from a rare form of dwarfism and will compete in the discus, javelin and shot put events at the 7th World Dwarf Games in Ontario.
Abigail said she was deeply affected by the bullying she suffered but her track and field successes gave her the strength to rise above the taunts and insults.
-
31 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window