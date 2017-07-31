Video

A teenager who turned to sport after being badly bullied and physically attacked is heading to Canada in August to compete in a World Championship event.

Abigail Birch, 14, from Madron, near Penzance in Cornwall, suffers from a rare form of dwarfism and will compete in the discus, javelin and shot put events at the 7th World Dwarf Games in Ontario.

Abigail said she was deeply affected by the bullying she suffered but her track and field successes gave her the strength to rise above the taunts and insults.