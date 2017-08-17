Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman sells belongings to help brain-trauma husband communicate
A woman is crowdfunding and selling her belongings to pay for equipment to help her disabled husband communicate.
Nigel Bassett is unable to move or speak following a near fatal road crash in Cornwall three years ago that left him with a traumatic brain injury.
His wife Wendy Bassett said he is able to communicate with her by blinking, but it was not widely considered to be a reliable form of expression.
She said the eye-gaze technology could give him some independence.
-
17 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-40959914/woman-sells-belongings-to-help-brain-trauma-husband-communicateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window