Eddie the Eagle takes on a new flying challenge
Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards takes to the skies again

Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards has taken to the skies once again.

Ski jump hero Eddie was strapped into a harness and winched up nearly six storeys, before being dropped, back-first, on to an enormous inflated air bag at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

The air bag is similar to those used by ski jumpers in training.

  • 31 Aug 2017