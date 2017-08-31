Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards takes to the skies again
Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards has taken to the skies once again.
Ski jump hero Eddie was strapped into a harness and winched up nearly six storeys, before being dropped, back-first, on to an enormous inflated air bag at the Eden Project in Cornwall.
The air bag is similar to those used by ski jumpers in training.
-
31 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-41116940/eddie-the-eagle-edwards-takes-to-the-skies-againRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window