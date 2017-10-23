Long locks chopped for charity

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cornwall's boy's hair chopped for cancer charity wig
Eight-year-old Gabriel Gutierrez is having his hair cut for the first time for two years.
He made up his mind to grow it to donate his locks to charity the Little Princess Trust that makes wigs for children with cancer.
Gabriel, from St Germans in Cornwall, has also raised more than £1,000 for the charity.
23 Oct 2017
