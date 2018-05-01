Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man who lost six stone in a year shares weight loss tips
Aaron James says losing six stone in a year has helped his anxiety.
Video journalists: Shannon Brown, Katerina Bradkova and Gaël Van Meel
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-43956575/man-who-lost-six-stone-in-a-year-shares-weight-loss-tipsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window