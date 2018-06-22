Son surprises mum with sacrificed car
Son surprises mum with sacrificed car after 12 years

A man whose mum sacrificed her car for his music career 12 years ago has surprised her with a replacement.

Lynette Rothero from Redruth, Cornwall part-exchanged her prized convertible because her son Ross needed a van to move equipment between gigs.

Ross Rothero-Bourge is now a successful sound engineer and saved up enough money to buy her the same make and model.

