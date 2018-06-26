Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Camborne killer dad told son to cover up mum's murder
Anthony Mundy murdered his wife then tried to get his sons, then aged eight and 10, to help him lift her body over the banister to make it look as if she hanged herself.
The murder in Camborne, Cornwall, in 2003 led to the creation of the J9 project to raise awareness of domestic abuse.
Dale Barrett, speaking for the first time about the murder, said he and his elder brother had not been aware of any abuse in their home until their mother was killed.
He revealed how he and his brother refused to help their father cover up the crime.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-44607901/camborne-killer-dad-told-son-to-cover-up-mum-s-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window