A woman looking forward to tucking into a freshly bought lettuce got a shock when she found a frog lurking among the leaves.

Shevaughan Tolputt, 37, from Carn Brea in Cornwall, bought the lettuce at Aldi in nearby Redruth.

Aldi has apologised and said it is investigating how the frog got into the lettuce and offered her a refund on the 36p salad.

"This type of incident, while incredibly rare, can naturally occur with fresh produce," said a spokesperson.