Video
Teenager takes footage of 9ft shark in St Ives harbour
Swimmers are being urged to stay out of the water after a blue shark was spotted in a Cornish harbour.
The 9ft (2.74m) creature was seen close to shore in St Ives on Monday.
It was captured on film by teenage friends Harry Hocking and Archie Pickin, both 16.
18 Jul 2018
