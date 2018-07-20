CCTV
Cornwall jewellery robbery planned with 'military precision'

A jury found eight men guilty following a violent robbery at Michael Spiers jewellery store in Truro, Cornwall.

Police have described the raid in January as the "biggest armed robbery" the Devon and Cornwall force has ever seen.

The stolen property, which included a £95,000 ring, has never been recovered.

