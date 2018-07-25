Animal robots comfort dementia patients
Animal robots comfort Cornwall dementia patients

Robotic animals that respond to touch are being used in trials at care homes.

Hannah Bradwell, a PhD student from the University of Plymouth, is researching whether they can help reduce agitation in people with dementia and reduce the amount of medication they need.

She is working with a design company to develop cheaper robotic pets than those currently available.

