Animal robots comfort dementia patients

Animal robots comfort Cornwall dementia patients
Robotic animals that respond to touch are being used in trials at care homes.
Hannah Bradwell, a PhD student from the University of Plymouth, is researching whether they can help reduce agitation in people with dementia and reduce the amount of medication they need.
She is working with a design company to develop cheaper robotic pets than those currently available.
25 Jul 2018
