Kayaker rescues badger he found in the sea off Cornwall coast
A baby badger has been rescued from the sea off the north Cornwall coast.
The black and white omnivore was spotted by kayaker Tom Wildblood, who was leading a group off St Agnes.
He pulled it aboard, put it between his legs and paddled ashore.
The cub has been checked out by a local vet and been given a clean bill of health.
25 Jul 2018
