Meet the 'UK's youngest town crier' from Stoke Gabriel
A nine-year-old boy has taken part in a three-day town crying championship that attracted competitors from all around the UK and across the world.
Oliver Day, from Stoke Gabriel in Devon, is thought to be the UK's youngest town crier.
He started town "crying" two years ago after being introduced to it by his grandfather, and has been doing it ever since.
Oliver was one of 16 criers to take part in the Sir Francis Drake Armada Cup 30th Anniversary in Devon with others coming from as far afield as Australia, Bermuda and Canada.
30 Jul 2018
