Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Group restores 103-year-old ship
A group in Devon is restoring a 103-year-old ship named Britannia, but it's more than just a heritage project.
Once complete, the self-declared "oldies" plan to sail the ship around Europe, teaching people about keeping the oceans clean and cutting plastic pollution.
-
28 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window