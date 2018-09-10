Media player
Heligan's lost gardeners remembered
Nine of the 13 gardeners from Heligan estate who went to fight in World War One never returned.
Their sacrifice is still remembered, especially by the descendants of one of the gardeners.
10 Sep 2018
